Gujarat: Six of a family found dead with throats slit

Six members of a family were found dead with their throats slit at their residence in Tarkhanda Mahua village in Gujarat’s Dahod on Friday, police said.

The bodies of Saniben Palas (34) and her children Amraj (11), Dipika (9), Ravi (5) and Pritesh (3) were found outside their house on separate cots. The body of Saniben’s husband Bharat (40) was found at a farm one km away. All six were killed with sharp-edged weapons.

The police suspect that more than two persons could have been involved in the murders. The nearby villagers claim that they did not hear any screaming or cries for help at night, the police said. “Prima facie it appears to be a case of personal enmity… We are questioning their family members and friends to get some leads,” Dahod SP Hitesh Joysar said.