Gujarat: Six killed, 2 injured in 3 districts ahead of Vayu landfall

At least six people died and two were injured in rain-related incidents in the state Tuesday, even as cyclone Vayu is set to make landfall on Gujarat coast Thursday afternoon. The southern region, along with other parts of Gujarat, started witnessing high-speed winds, lightning and rain since Tuesday. Four deaths were reported from Tapi and Dangs districts, and two from Narmada.

Advertising

According to Tapi district disaster management officials, the South Gujarat region has been witnessing high-speed winds and rain for couple of days due to the approaching cyclone Vayu.

Of the six deaths, five occured due to lightning, while a biker died after a tree fell on him. In South Gujarat, three deaths were reported from Tapi district and one in Dangs. The first death was reported from Khusalpura village of Vyara taluka in Tapi district where Nuriben Gamit (65), who was working on a farm, was struck by lightning, killing him on the spot.

Another death due to lightning was reported from Songadh taluka of Tapi district Tuesday. Maluben Kathud (45) was catching fish in a pond Tuesday, when lightning struck her. She sustained severe burns and died on the spot.

Advertising

Aat Anaval village in Mahuva taluka of Tapi district, one Gulab Patel (57) was killed on the spot when a roadside tree fell on him, while he was returning home on his motorbike Tuesday evening.

In Dangs district’s Singhmara village in Ahwa taluka, Magan Vaghmare (45) died after being struck by lightning Tuesday. He was working in the fields Tuesday when it started raining, following which he took shelter under a tree. At that time lightning struck him. He was rushed to Ahwa hospital with severe burns and the doctors declared him brought dead.

In Narmada district, two persons were killed, while two others injured in Dediapada tehsil after being struck by lightning during rain on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Bungiben Vasava (50) of Navrang village and Madhav Vasava (22) of Panchumar village. The two injured are undergoing treatment at the local heath centres. A total of 18 mm rainfall was recorded in Dediapada on Tuesday night.

Dediapada Mamlatdar A C Vasava confirmed the two deaths, saying unexpected rains lashed parts of Narmada district, along with lightning and thunderstorm with cyclone Vayu about to make landfall on Thursday. Tooftops of many kutcha houses in Tapi, Navsari and Dangs districts were blown away in the wind.