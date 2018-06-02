Gujarat: Showcause notices to five Cong leaders over ‘anti-party activities’

Rekhaben Chaudhary is among the five, who belong to the Shankersinh Vaghela faction. (Express Archive) Rekhaben Chaudhary is among the five, who belong to the Shankersinh Vaghela faction. (Express Archive)

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has issued showcause notices to five Congress leaders on charges of working against the party in zilla panchayat and 2017 Assembly elections. The notices were issued to them following complaints from the respective district Congress presidents. These leaders have been asked to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against them. Three of these leaders continue to be elected members of their zilla panchayats.

Those who have been issued notices include Rekhaben Chaudhary, former chairman of the education committee of the Mehsana zilla panchayat, former chairman of education committee of Patan zilla panchayat Lavingji Solanki, former executive committee chairman of Botad zilla panchayat Chimanbhai Khambhaliya, Adesinh Chauhan, son of former Congress MLA Mansinh Chauhan and Jayendra Patel, son of former Congress MLA Raghavji Patel.

Speaking to The Indian Express, president of Arvalli District Congress Committee Kamlendrasinh Puvar said that Adesinh Chauhan had contested 2017 Assembly poll on BJP ticket against the official Congress candidate from Bayad Assembly, but lost. Puvar said that Adesinh belonged to Shankersinh Vaghela camp and fought against the Congress candidate without resigning from the party. “Hence, I had complained to state Congress, seeking action against him,” he said.

According to the complaint received by the GPCC, Rekhaben Chaudhary, who belongs to Vaghela faction, was denied nominations for Assembly election by the party from Mehsana Assembly seat and hence, she worked against the Congress candidate fielded from Mehsana Assembly seat. Mehsana District Congress Committee president Kiritisnh Zala said she had been issued notices as she had switched over to the BJP in Mehsana zilla panchayat by violating election rules. Congress is in power in Mehsana zilla panchayat.

Chimanbhai Khambhaliya from Botad has been issued notice on ground of openly working against the party in Assembly elections. According to the complaint with the GPCC by Botad District Congress president Dhirajlal Patel, Khambhaliya was openly canvassing for the BJP candidate from Botad, Saurabh Dalal. Dhirajlal Patel himself was the Congress candidate against Dalal.

Jayendra Patel, son of former Congress MLA Raghavji Patel, was issued notice on the ground of working against the party in 2017 Assembly polls. Raghavji Patel was among the MLAs who had rebelled against the party on the eve of Rajya Sabha polls in August 2017. Lavingji Solanki had contested Assembly elections on the BJP ticket against official party candidate Alpesh Thakor from Radhanpur. State Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that action would be taken against them after receiving replies from them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App