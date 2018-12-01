As sex ratio dips in Dangs, students told to write ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ slogan

At four schools, spread across three talukas of Dang district in Gujarat, over 9,500 students — 5,137 girls and 4,391 boys — from Class IX to XII were made to write the slogan, “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”, in Gujarati as many times as they could in 40 minutes on Friday.

The contest, organised by the Dang district collectorate, was aimed at creating awareness about saving the girl child, and the reason it was held in the tribal-dominated district of south Gujarat was the rapidly falling sex ratio there.

As per the 2011 Census, the sex ratio in Dangs was 1,006 (females against 1,000 males) which, as per the Civil Registration System (CRS) data, fell to 917 this year.

“The main reason behind organising the event is that the district (Dang) is totally tribal dominated, and here during the last 2011 Census, the sex ratio was high. But as the time passed, it started going down. The students of standard IX, X, XI and XII will get married in the next few years. Once they get married, they should think about educating and saving girl child, and remember such slogans they had written,” Megha Mehta, the chief district health officer of Dangs, told The Indian Express.

According to her, tribals from Dangs who travel to neighbouring Surat and Navsari districts for work come to know about sex determination test. “So, they get the sex determination test done. On finding about the girl child, they go for abortion. We wanted to educate the girls and boys in Dangs that girls also play an important role in nature’s cycle,” Mehta added.

In coordination with the district health department officials, the education department officials instructed all the 62 government and private schools to allow all students to take participate in the slogan-writing event. Four schools in Subir, Vaghai and Ahwa talukas were chosen as the centres for holding the competition. Pick-up and drop facilities for students from their own schools to the centres were also arranged by the district administration.

Representatives of India Book of Records were also present at the Ahwa centre where all the writing sheets were brought. The officials found that 9,528 students wrote the slogan 21,48,305 times — a national record of most number of students writing slogans on “save and educate girl child” at one time. The representatives later handed a certificate of the record to Dang District Collector B K Kumar.