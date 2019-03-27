Gujarat: Seven women arrested with illicit liquor

The Vadodara Crime Branch Wednesday arrested seven women aged between 30 years to 50 years carrying illicit liquor worth Rs 33,200. Acting on a tip-off, the police had intercepted the seven women who had tied liquor bottles around their bodies using tape underneath their clothes. According to the police, the women were to deliver the consignment to a person in Bharuch.

The women had received the liquor consignment from Madhya Pradesh and had boarded a truck to Vadodara on Wednesday morning. At Vadodara, they got down at the Golden Chowkdi to board another vehicle. They were waiting for the vehicle when they were intercepted by the police. All the women worked as contractual labourers in Dahod.

The accused were identified as Kantaben Bhuriya, Kavita Meda, Savliben Meda, Junaben Meda, Thavriben Meda, Radhikaben Meda and Katuben Meda, all residents of various villages in Katwara taluka of Dahod district. The police recovered 332 units of liquor bottles worth Rs 33,200.