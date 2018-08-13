Gujarat: Seven children of family die in accident

Seven children of a family were killed when a car in which they were travelling in fell into a 15-foot ditch full of water in Jambughoda town of Panchmahal district late Saturday night. Three others were injured. All seven children who died belonged to the same family from Bodeli town in Chhota Udepur district.

Police have registered a case of rash driving against the car driver after the children’s family filed a complaint with the police.

Taslim Arif Khatri, who was accompanying the children, told the police that while returning from Halol where they had gone to meet relatives, the car’s rear tyre came off near Bhat village. As a result, the car lost balance and fell into the ditch. While Taslim managed to jump out of the car and pulled out two children, he could not save the rest.

“We are verifying the exact reason… We are also investigating if there was any negligence on the part of the driver,” said Jhambugoda Police Sub-Inspector, MB Vacchani.

