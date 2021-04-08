Gujarat: Set up Covid helpline desk, Congress MP urges CM Rupani

Gohil claimed that he has been getting several calls from patients seeking help and information regarding availability of ventilators, ICU beds and medicines for Covid treatment in Gujarat. (File photo)

RAJYA SABHA MP and senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil wrote to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday demanding setting up of a state helpline desk that people can be urged to approach. Gohil claimed that he has been getting several calls from patients seeking help and information regarding availability of ventilators, ICU beds and medicines for Covid treatment in Gujarat.

Gohil released a video statement on Wednesday claiming that there is a shortage of beds in ICU facilities and ventilators at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Covid Hospital and other private Covid designated hospitals in Ahmedabad. Deputy Chief Minister and state Health Minister Nitin Patel had released a statement on Wednesday evening accusing the Congress of doing politics during the pandemic and “trying to mislead the people”.

In his letter addressed to Rupani, Gohil said, “After receiving several phone calls for help from people, I released a video statement as a responsible public figure to bring your attention towards the people who are facing difficulties during the pandemic. I had not made any political allegations but stated the reality. But instead of taking my remarks positively, a minister in your government went ahead with a press conference claiming that all is well in the state and Congress is only doing politics. I am saddened by the turn of events. For your perusal, I am attaching video links of footage from Bhavnagar civil hospital where Covid patients can be seen waiting for beds. I had personally enquired about ICU beds in SVP hospital and other private hospitals in Ahmedabad to which I received no as an answer after which I released a video comment. It is shameful that instead of dealing with the ground realities positively, the state government is accusing Congress party of doing politics (Sic).”

Gohil further suggested the state government introduce a state helpline desk.

“I am still getting phone calls from people regarding shortage of ventilators, ICU beds, medicines and injections and RT PCR tests. I humbly suggest you to set up a helpline desk at your office with a responsible operator person in charge who can provide reliable information to the persons so that I can redirect the people who are approaching me (sic),” said Gohil.