Gujarat: Senior trade union leader J G Mahurkar passes away

J G Mahurkar, popularly called Dada, died in Vadodara on Tuesday due to a cardiac arrest.

Senior trade union leader of the Western Railways Mazdoor Sangh (WRMS) J G Mahurkar, popularly called Dada, died in Vadodara on Tuesday due to a cardiac arrest, a release from WRMS signed by Mahurkar’s son and senior journalist Uday Mahurkar said. He was 86. Mahurkar was the vice-president the National Federation of Indian Railways and general secretary of WRMS.

Mahurkar suffered a cardiac arrest around midnight on Tuesday and was rushed to a private hospital by Sharif Khan, senior Railway trade union leader and a close confidant of Mahurkar. Khan said, “Mahurkar Dada’s absence will be deeply felt across sections of people who came in contact with him.”

In trade union movement, Mahurkar had carved out a niche for himself due to his deep understanding of the problems of working-class in railways and management pressures of the Indian railways, the release stated. He was firm before the railway management when he was convinced about the legitimacy of his cause but at the same time very undertaking when it came to challenges of the Railway management.

“This was the reason why he was popular amongst both the railway workers and the management. He was also editor of popular railway trade union magazine Rail Worker,” the release said.

Mahurkar was a patriarch of a Maratha family and a junior branch of the Sardar Mahurkar clan of Gwalior, whose ancestor, Bhikajirao, had fought in the 1761 third battle of Panipat and against Tipu Sultan in the Battle of Badami fort in Karnataka.

In earlier years, Mahurkar was also the vice-president of the Vadodara Congress unit. A number of public figures paid tribute to Mahurkar on Tuesday including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who sent across his condolences to Uday Mahurkar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well from the press secretary of President Ram Nath Kovind. Chairman, Railway Board, VK Yadav, and GM, Western Railway, Alok Kansal, also condoled his death, the release said.

“We pay our homage to former vice-president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee and national leader of Western Railways Mazdoor Union who was considered as ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of Railway Unions. May his soul find peace,” said Manish Doshi, spokesperson for GPCC and Paresh Dhanani, leader of Opposition, in statements issued by the party.

Mahurkar is survived by three sons. His two other sons Indrajit Mahurkar and Shatvir Mahurkar are employed in senior managerial positions in Ahmedabad.

