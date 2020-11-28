Gujarat: Senior Congress leaders meet Ahmed Patel’s family

Ahmed Patel

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Anand Sharma visited the family of Ahmed Patel in Ankleshwar on Saturday to offer their condolences.

Patel, who was battling Covid-19, died of multiple organ failure on November 25, at the age of 71.

The leaders met Ahmed Patel’s son Faisal Patel, daughter Mumtaz Patel Siddiqui and other family members, and also offered prayers at grave of the deceased leader at Piraman village.

Talking to media persons after the visit, Azad said, “He (Ahmed Patel) was not just a state leader but a national leader, we worked together for 40 to 45 years, starting from Youth Congress, Congress Working Committee and also in the Parliament…. The Congress has lost a big pillar and the country a great leader.”

Anand Sharma said, “We are all pained over the demise of Ahmedbhai… we had been working together since 1977… It is a loss not only to his family but to Indian politics…”

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “Ahmedbhai was a noble and humble person and ready to help everybody who comes to his house…. he was to play a bigger role in the party, but we lost him. We wish that his son Faisal would walk on his father’s path.”

