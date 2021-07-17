Gujarat: Self-financed schools seek nod to start physical classes

A classroom session is in progress for Class 12 at HB Kapadia School in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The Self-Financed School Management Association (SFSMA) appealed to its members to hand over a memorandum to respective District Education Officers on Monday, requesting the state government to allow schools to reopen for classes 9-12.

A copy of a letter sent to different associations is with The Indian Express in which SFSMA mentioned that the state government had given green signal to coaching classes, government schools, religious places to reopen as per Standard Operating Procedures, but SFSMA’s demand to allow self-financed schools to reopen classes for 9- 12 is not being taken into consideration.

SFSMA speaker Dr. Dipak Rajyaguru said, “Compared to the coaching classes, the schools have bigger rooms with proper air circulation… Why can’t the self-financed schools be allowed to reopen for classes 9-12? We have made an appeal to the members of SFSMA to give a memorandum to the respective DEOs.”