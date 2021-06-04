Gujarat: Self-finance schools want guidance on students who haven’t paid fees in 2020-’21

Apart from this, the schools have also given more relaxations to parents who were in dire straits due to the pandemic, the association said. (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

The Self-Finance School Management Association (SFSMA) of Gujarat has written to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama requesting them to guide on action to be taken about students who are promoted but have not paid the fees for a year or more.

In the letter sent on Thursday, the association mentioned that due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the state government had decided to mass-promote students from Classes 1 to 12. However, many parents have not paid the fees of the academic year 2020-’21 to the schools that had given 25 per cent concession following a Gujarat High Court order. Apart from this, the schools have also given more relaxations to parents who were in dire straits due to the pandemic, the association said.

The letter said, “The only source of income of self-finance schools is fees collected from the students. From the fees, schools authorities give salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff, do maintenance works, pay electricity bills and taxes… There are several students who have not paid the school fees for 2020-’21. The Government should guide or issue notification on how to collect fees of such students as the new academic year is starting from June 7…”

“There are some parents who are out of contact… there are others whose children are not attending online classes and have not paid the fees… The SFSMA is in bad state… Need guidance on what to be done if parents of students who have not paid their fees come to take school leaving certificate,” the letter added.

Talking to The Indian Express, SFSMA spokesperson, Dr Dipak Rajyaguru, said, “There are around 600 self-finance schools in Surat and around 1,600 across the state. Around 40 per cent students have not paid the fees of 2020-21… We want that government to guide us and declare a relief package for SFSMA.”