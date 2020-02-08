Gujarat: Security beefed up at district courts after HC receives bomb threat letter

Police officials at ‘Nyay Mandir’ district court in Vadodara on Friday. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana) Police officials at ‘Nyay Mandir’ district court in Vadodara on Friday. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Security was beefed up at the Vadodara district court premises on Friday after the Gujarat High Court received a letter by post a day before that claimed bomb threat to the four district courts in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Nadiad and Anand.

The high court took cognizance of the letter and sent a message to the police control room in Vadodara regarding the contents in the letter on Thursday night following which a thorough sweep was conducted by the police on the Vadodara district court premises.

“The high court received a threat letter and as per the process, the Vadodara police was also informed about the contents,” said R K Desai, registrar general, Gujarat High Court.

While police in Ahmedabad refused to share details of the threat letter, it remains unclear whether the letter was signed off by anyone.

“We are not aware of any threat letter addressed to the high court. The security at the court in Sola was routinely managed by the special police team today (Friday),” said a senior police official of Ahmedabad police.

Makrand Chauhan, superintendent of police in Anand, however, said, “We were informed about such a threat, but off the record. There was no official intimation from the court or any higher authority regarding the same.”

In Vadodara, bomb squad, Special Operations Group, dog squad and local police were roped in to conduct a thorough check on the premise.

“We were informed about a bomb threat to the district court by the Gujarat High Court, following which we

conducted a thorough check of the premises. We did not find anything suspicious but the security around was beefed up and police personnel from the Gotri police station were deployed,” said in charge, SOG, Vadodara, V B Aal.

The situation was, however, relaxed by Friday afternoon and police presence scaled down on the premises.

Advocates entering the premises and their vehicles were also frisked on Friday and were instructed to follow strict security protocols along with all the common public entering the court premise.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.