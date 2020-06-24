Gujarat: Seaplane operations may begin by October

Mandvia has also entrusted officers to prepare a model for the water aerodrome terminal that will be constructed, after conducting a thorough research of terminals across the world where seaplanes are operational. (Representational) Mandvia has also entrusted officers to prepare a model for the water aerodrome terminal that will be constructed, after conducting a thorough research of terminals across the world where seaplanes are operational. (Representational)

Union Minister for Shipping Mansukh Mandviya has directed the Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL) and Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to jointly start seaplane operations on the Sabarmati River and Statue of Unity route by October 2020, a government release stated on Tuesday. As many as 16 seaplane routes could be functional in due course of time, the release said.

Mandviya who held a meeting with the officials of SDCL, IWAI, Ministry of Shipping as well as aviation officials, said in the release, “The seaplane project will provide a fast and convenient travel option for remote and mountainous regions. Sixteen seaplane routes have been identified under regional connectivity routes. The Sabarmati and Sardar Sarovar-Statue of Unity routes have been included in this 16 seaplane route and the hydrographic survey of this route has been completed.”

The Batherymetric and Hydrographic survey will be conducted by IWAI on behalf of the Airports Authority of India by September 2020 for all routes. Mandviya said that the Sabarmati and Narmada Valley-Statue of Unity seaplane route will save time and boost tourism as it will provide an opportunity for an overview of the Narmada Valley and the Statue of Unity.

Mandvia has also entrusted officers to prepare a model for the water aerodrome terminal that will be constructed, after conducting a thorough research of terminals across the world where seaplanes are operational.

In September 2019, the District Collector of Narmada issued orders to restrict traffic movement within the premises of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam, temporarily closing the exit road along the three natural ponds that also served as a scenic drive for tourists. The administration has begun the work of isolating pond 3, also known as Dyke 3, which was chosen as the location for seaplane terminal in July 2018. Officials are working on keeping crocodiles at bay before the work of building the terminal starts.

The rock-filled pond is officially named Panchmuli Lake and popularly called the ‘Magar Talav’ as it is infested with crocodiles. The site was finalised for terminal as its dimensions suit the requirements of landing the seaplane, which requires a minimum width of 900 metres in a water body with a depth of at least six feet. This is not the first time that Panchmuli lake has been chosen for tourist activity. The lake was a boating spot until 2013 when a stranded boat with about 60 tourists was surrounded by crocodiles, causing much panic among authorities.

