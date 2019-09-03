Gujarat: School van driver booked for allegedly blackmailing, raping minor

The Gujarat Police Tuesday booked a 24-year-old school van driver for allegedly threatening and raping a minor girl. According to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the accused had raped the girl multiple times since January.

Advertising

The incident came to light after the girl’s brother found the two together in a park.

In her complaint, the mother alleged the accused started stalking the girl two years ago — he followed her to school and to her tuition classes. He allegedly told her that if she did not befriend him, he would consume poison and blame her for his suicide.

Scared, the girl agreed to share her contact details. The accused then began calling her several times a day and would threaten her, the mother alleged. The threats continued even after the girl passed out of school.

Advertising

According to the complaint, the accused forcefully kissed the victim and shot a video of it, later threatening to circulate the footage and tell her parents if she refused to meet him.

In January this year, the accused allegedly raped her for the first time. He took her to multiple other locations over the next few months where he allegedly raped her, the FIR stated.

“We are investigating all the allegations by the survivor’s mother. We have also seized the accused’s mobile phone to probe the alleged video. We have sent the girl for medical examinations and after that we will arrest the accused,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kharat said.

Based on the complaint, the accused has been booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.