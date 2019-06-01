Gujarat: School under scanner for giving dummy attendance to Class XI, XII students

The District Education Office (DEO) of Vadodara has recommended that the self-financed higher secondary section of Jeevan Sanskar Vidyalaya in the city be handed over to the government after it has been found providing dummy attendances to the students of Class XI and XII.

It sent a detailed report on this to the State Education Board on Friday. “We have recommended that the school is incapable of running the self-financed higher secondary classes, which should be handed over to the government,” said Education Inspector Shivangi Shastri. The school, which has been running for the last two years, has grant-in-aid secondary section, that is Class IX and X, and self-financed Class XI and XII.

In February, during an inspection to finalise laboratories for the practical tests of the board examinations, the DEO officials found that the science lab lacked basic equipment. They also found that instead of 100 students, as per the attendance and enrollment records of Class XI and XII, only 12 were in attendance that day. Similarly, against a strength of over 80 students in Class IX and X combined, less than 20 were present.

Following this a showcause notice was served to the school. “The school submitted a response stating that the students of Class IX and X had gone on a picnic that day and for Class XI and XII, they had mentioned that since exams were approaching, the students had taken preparatory leaves,” said Education Inspector Shastri.

The DEO then undertook an investigation into the matter before submitting its report and recommendations to the State Education Board. As per the investigation, on a routine basis only 12 to 20 students of Class XI and XII attended school, while others relied on coaching centres, but were given adequate attendance to help them appear in their examinations. “We approached all the students from class XI and XII and found that they indeed never attended school, but were granted attendance by the school. The students paid the fees, but only attended coaching classes. The students of Class IX and X had gone for a picnic, but the school did not have permission for the same. Even the teachers were not qualified enough. The minimum qualification is MA and BEd in specific subjects,” Shastri added.

So, in its recommendation, the DEO stated that the self-financed section of Class XI and XII be handed over to the government. “Only the board can decide about derecognition of a school, so we have submitted the report and are awaiting its decision. But derecognizing the entire school would affect the students of Grade IX and X, so we have recommended that the school is incapable of running the self-financed higher secondary classes,” Shastri said.