Gujarat: School principal held for allegedly molesting students

A school principal in Narmada district was arrested late on Saturday night for allegedly molesting his female students. Based on the statements of the students, the accused was booked under IPC IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Atrocities Act.

According to the police, the accused was first brought in for questioning on Saturday evening after an anonymous caller contacted the Abhayam helpline and alleged that the principal molested his students. Officials from Abhayam then paid a visit to the school and counselled students from class 7 and 8. During the counselling, four students confided with them about the alleged molestation. The girls were then taken to the police station in Narmada district, where an FIR was registered later that night.

A police subinspector said, “According to the girls the principal had gone to their houses in June to bring them to school and on the way had asked them to come to his house where he molested them and touched them inappropriately.” He further added that the girls also informed them that a few students had left school in the past due to the harassment but no complaint was registered. Further investigation is underway.

