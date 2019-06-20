Gujarat: School enrolment drive Shala Praveshotsav cancelled

The Gujarat government on Wednesday cancelled the annual drive for school enrollment, ‘Shala Praveshotsav’, this year. Education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said the cabinet took the decision considering various factors, including the delay caused by Cyclone Vayu.

As per schedule, the drive was planned in rural areas on June 13 and 14, and in urban areas on June 15.

“It was postponed due to Cyclone Vayu. But then schools reopened (after summer vacations) and around 17 days have passed and new admissions have also been completed,” Chudasama said, speaking with The Indian Express. “(After the initial postponement) we were planning to hold the drive between June 27 and 29. However, the state administration will be busy preparing for the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly.”

On considering these issues, the Cabinet decided to cancel it this year, Chudasama added.

The initiative was launched in 2003 by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, targeting 100% school enrollment and female literacy.