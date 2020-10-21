Gujarat: Sainik School Balachadi to admit girls from next academic year

Online process for admission of boys and girls to Class 6 of the school started on October 17 and that entrance examination will be conducted on January 10, 2021.

Sainik School Balachadi in Jamnagar, run by the Union Ministry of Defence, will admit girl students from the next academic session with an aim to facilitate their bigger role in defence forces.

“In continuation with the efforts of government in empowering women in various sectors, including defence, Ministry of Defence has taken the decision to open the doors of Sainik Schools for girls from academic session 2021-’22. Sainik School Balachadi is also gearing up for admitting the girls in Class 6 from next academic session. 10% of total vacancies or minimum ten, whichever is more, will be reserved for girls,” a release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated on Tuesday.

The release said that an exclusive hostel for girls is being earmarked in the school and other arrangements are also being made. Along with studies, military training will be given to girls in the same manner as it is being conducted for boys, it added.

