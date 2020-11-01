Gujarat: RSS Diwali meeting to be held in Western Zone

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and senior functionaries like Bhaiyyaji Joshi will be present in the meeting.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its executive council meet for the Western Zone on November 2 and 3 in Ahmedabad in presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and senior functionaries like Bhaiyyaji Joshi. This is the first time that the RSS has divided its customary annual All India Diwali Baithak into zones due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, RSS functionaries said.

Senior RSS leader said that the Baithak for the Western Zone will see participation of 60 functionaries from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa. The meeting will be held at the Dr Hegdewar Bhavan in Ahmedabad and issues of the Covid-19 impact on livelihood, economy and the farmer bill protests are likely to be discussed.

The Sangh has 11 kshetras or zones in the country. Bhagwat and Joshi will travel to all the zonal meetings. Hitendra Mojidra, Sah Prachar Pramukh of RSS in Gujarat, said, “Usually all the functionaries and pracharaks gather at one place in India for the pre-Diwali meeting that goes on for three days. But this year, it is different due to the Covid-19 crisis. A total of 60 participants will be present at the meeting to adhere to social distancing norms.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.