Gujarat: Rs 3,700-crore relief package to farmers affected by crop loss

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (File)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday announced a Rs 3,700-crore relief package to provide relief to farmers whose Kharif crops have been damaged during the monsoon.

“In the current year, monsoon was on time… in the beginning, it rained in the right proportion and was favourable to the crops. The crop production was estimated to be good. But in August, heavy rain flooded many farms and damaged crops,” said Rupani, while moving a motion under Rule 44 of the Gujarat Assembly. He said groundnut, paddy, cotton, bajra, pulses and vegetable crops were reportedly damaged.

“I am announcing a Rs 3,700-crore package to help the farmers,” said Rupani on the first day of the five-day monsoon session that began on Monday.

A survey by the agriculture department showed that crop loss happened in 37 lakh hectares in 133 talukas of 20 district in the state. The Khedut Samaj, Gujarat (KSG), however, demanded a higher compensation to farmers who suffered crop loss. According to KSG South Gujarat president, Ramesh Patel, a farmer approximately spends Rs 50,000 on one hectare of paddy crop.

“The state government’s compensation of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 per hectare is quite less. The relief amount should be increased to help farmers,” he said and requested the state government to ensure all the farmers get the benefit,” said Patel.

Under the relief package that will benefit 27 lakh farmers, each farmer is expected to get Rs 10,000 per hectare, applicable up to a maximum of two hectares. Farmers who suffered 33 per cent or more losses in their farms will be eligible. For farmers with small holdings, a minimum of Rs 5,000 will be paid. To avail the compensation, farmers will have to make online applications through local e-gram centres.

The districts of Saurashtra were among the most affected this monsoon. About 11 talukas each of Rajkot and Amreli districts and 10 talukas, each of Kutch, Junagadh and Surendranagar will benefit from the compensation package.

