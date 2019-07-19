Gujarat: Rs 250 crore worth liquor sized in last two years, says minister

Illegal liquor consignment worth Rs 250 crore has been seized and 1573 persons have been arrested under the prohibition law, during the last two years, the state government told the Gujarat assembly on Thursday.

“Rs 250 crore of liquor has been seized in the state during in last two years,” said Pradeepsinh Jadeja, state home minister while replying to a question raised by Congress MLA from Dahod, Vajesinh Panda during the Question Hour. The minister said the police also seized vehicles worth Rs 350 crore that were found carrying the liquor consignments from bordering states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Union territories of Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli. “The vehicles impounded includes trucks, bikes, cars, tempos, jeeps, luxury buses,” he added.

The minister said that CCTVs will be installed at check posts located on the state borders, which in turn will be connected directly to the office of the respective Superintendent of Police. “In order to break the back of those accused who are collecting wealth from liquor and are trying to convert the black money into white, we have enforced Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the state. The crime branch has slapped PMLA against nine accused. I will tell you all that Ashok Palanpuri, who has a number of cases in Panchmahal and Dahod has been slapped with PMLA. We have also charged Ramesh Michael whose deposited Rs 223 crore in cash in his bank account under PMLA,” the minister said adding that anyone caught with illegal liquor consignment worth more than Rs 20 lakh in the state will be booked under PMLA.

“I appreciate that Vajesinh is thinking about prohibition. I wish that you lead the drive against liquor in Dahod. We will go on rounds after 7 pm. Vajesinh are you ready… We need to catch all the liquor including foreign made and country-made liquor that comes across your border… I will come to Dahod and we will go together,” said the minister while replying to the supplementary questions raised by the MLA.

In response to the another question asked by Congress MLA from Una Punja Vansh, the government stated in a written reply that 1573 accused have been caught in the last two years for transporting liquor across the state borders. 219 suspects are still to be caught, the government stated.