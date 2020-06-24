Gujarat: Retired IPS officer AI Saiyed dies of Covid

After retiring, A I Saiyed joined BJP. (Express Photo) After retiring, A I Saiyed joined BJP. (Express Photo)

Retired IPS officer-turned-politician A I Saiyed succumbed to Covid-19 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. He was 72.

Saiyed was admitted to Apollo Hospital a few days ago when he had developed severe symptoms of Covid-19 and was shifted to ventilator support.

A native of Patan in Gujarat, Saiyed joined Gujarat IPS cadre in 1978, retired from the police force in 2008 from the post of Director General of Police (Administration).

“He was first admitted to a private hospital in Juhapura eight days ago along with his wife and son, when all the three had developed Covid-19 symptoms and were tested positive. A few days ago, his condition had worsened and he was shifted to Apollo Hospital and kept on ventilator support. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter,” said a distant relative of Saiyed.

In 2010, two years after his retirement, Saiyed entered politics and was one of the contestants for BJP in the municipality polls in Ahmedabad. He was fielded by the BJP in the then civic body polls in Gujarat under the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and was even considered as the potential mayor of Ahmedabad. However, Saiyed lost that election and in 2011, he was elected uncontested as Chairman of Gujarat Waqf Board.

