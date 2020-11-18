Gujarat: Resident doctors protest against non-payment of Covid allowance

The residents have sought the number of maximum patients admitted be capped in accordance with available infrastructure. (Express Photo)

Several resident doctors of Gujarat Cancer Society Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre (GCSMCH&RC) held a sit-in on Wednesday protesting against several issues including the non-payment of COVID19 allowance, and disproportionate duties allocated to them in the past six months.

A written representation was submitted to college authorities in this regard. Authorities said the demands have been “brought to the attention of the management.”

The resident doctors have demanded that they be paid compensation as per Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation norms for performing Covid duties or pardon “our hefty fees (which amounts to ~Rs 11,000/day) for the duty period.”

The residents have sought the number of maximum patients admitted be capped in accordance with available infrastructure. A second year resident doctor told The Indian Express: “On Diwali, another floor was opened up as Covid ward at GCS..so basically we now have 12 wards each with a capacity of 30 patients and against that’s, only some 20-odd ICU beds. This disproportionate number of beds make it difficult to save patients in case anyone deteriorates, due to want of ICU beds.”

Dr Yogendra Modi, superintendent at GCS confirmed that 350 Covid patients are currently admitted while the hospital has a capacity of 18 ICU beds only. Referring to the protest, Dr Modi said, “We have brought this to the management’s attention and action will be taken…”

Meanwhile residents, who boycotted work from around 9 am until 5 pm, said they plan to continue the strike unless the authorities assure them of proactive action in writing.

Till now, 27resident doctors of GCS have tested positive for novel coronavirus, for whom too compensation as per AMC guidelines have been sought.

A resident doctor said, “I received a lump sum of Rs 15,000 some days ago, for the first time since I’ve been on duty…this is apart from the monthly Rs 60,000 stipend we receive as resident doctors…we understand the demands of our profession and we have no qualms of being on duty but this is being inhumane, the kind of patient load we end up tackling,..three residents are responsible for two wards…this, coupled with the insufficient infrastructure…we as residents also have coursework to complete, none of which is getting done.”

