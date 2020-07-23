Gujarat reports over 1,000 Covid cases for second day as state tally crosses 51k

Among those who tested positive were five constables of Vadodara city police, who are part of the staff of Commissioner of Police Anupamsinh Gahlaut. (Representational) Among those who tested positive were five constables of Vadodara city police, who are part of the staff of Commissioner of Police Anupamsinh Gahlaut. (Representational)

Gujarat reported more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as state tally touched touched 51,582.

Surat continued to report the highest number of cases in a single day, with over 250 people testing positive and 19 patients succumbing to the infection. With 80 new cases, Vadodara reported its highest single-day surge taking the district tally to 3,837.

Among those who tested positive were five constables of Vadodara city police, who are part of the staff of Commissioner of Police Anupamsinh Gahlaut.

Gahlaut confirmed that he and his family have tested negative while the personnel have been admitted to the railway quarantine facility. “They were asymptomatic but we decided to test them as part of a health screening and they tested positive. Their families are fine and we have moved the officers to the railway quarantine centre so that they are taken care of,” Gahlaut said.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has also declared two more deaths for the third day in a row taking the death toll to 67.

Among those who died on Wednesday during treatment was Dr N L Chauhan, 73, who was admitted to the GMERS-run Gotri hospital since Sunday and private practitioner on Vasna Bhayil road area of the city, Dr Vishal Pandya, who was in his early 40s.

Chauhan was also the former Dean of the medical college attached to this hospital. A VMC audit will later determine if Chauhan died primarily of Covid-19 or other underlying causes.

Ahmedabad added 196 new cases and saw three patients succumb to the disease. As AMC continues to conduct antigen testing, the urban local body also decided on Wednesday to procure the immunosuppressant drug Tocilizumab on its own. AMC added 20 new micro containment zones including the areas of Bopal, Odhav, Vatva, Sarkhej.

Bharuch and Dahod continue to see a surge with both districts reporting 27 new cases, while Rajkot and Bhavnagar reported 55 and 38 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, Chhota Udepur district administration has appealed to residents to extend their ongoing self-imposed lockdown in the district in view of 15 new cases reported on Wednesday, which is the district’s highest single-day spike. The district tally is now at 125. As many as 12 of these 15 new cases are from Bodeli taluka of the district.

The residents have imposed a lockdown since July 18 until Thursday in order to contain the spread of the virus. District Collector Sujal Mayatra said that with the ongoing door-to-door surveillance bringing out more positive cases, the administration has asked residents to consider an extension of the self-imposed lockdown.

