Gujarat: Remdesivir black-marketing racket busted, five arrested

Remdesivir is used in the treatment of Covid-19 and police said the accused were selling injections at high cost without bills. (File)

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Rajkot on Sunday busted an alleged racket black-marketing Remdesivir injections and detained five persons, including two nurses and two medical store attendants, on Sunday.

Remdesivir is used in the treatment of Covid-19 and police said the accused were selling injections at high cost without bills.

Acting on a lead, the DCB deployed a nurse as a decoy who contacted the accused saying she needed Ramdesivir injections. Devyani Chavda (20), a nurse working in Shanti Covid Hospital on Gondal Road of the city and her fiance Vishal Gohel (21), offered to supply two vials of Ramdesivir injections at Rs 10,000 each.

The accused then came with the injection at an agreed place on Gondal Road late on Sunday night but were detained by police.

They didn’t carry bills nor did they could produce any proof of rightful possession of the drug, DCB said.

“During questioning, Devyani and Vishal said that they purchased the injections from Ankit Rathod who works in the medical store of Jalaram Hospital for Rs 15,000. Rathod, in turn, said that he had purchased the injections from his colleague Jagdish Sheth, who said he got them for Rs 12,000 from Himmat Chavda, a nurse in Jalaram Hospital. Himmat confessed that he had sold two injections to Sheth,” a DCB release said, adding, “Investigation is now focused on as to where this Himmat had procured the two injections from.”

Talking to The Indian Express, Rajkot police commissioner Manoj Agarwal said, “This a very unfortunate incident. When everybody is working in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and doing an excellent job, some unscrupulous people are unfortunately seeking to take undue advantage of the situation. We are investigating the exact source of the two injections… strict action will be taken against the accused.”

The DCB said that the accused have been booked under the IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) as well as under the, Essential Commodities Act, the Disaster Management Act, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The police commissioner said that the accused would be arrested formally after they test negative for Covid-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd