Gujarat: Registration Act to be amended to include penal provisions

In order to make document registration simple, transparent and efficient and to punish frauds related to land transactions in the state, Gujarat government will be introducing a Gujarat Amendment Bill 2020 during the upcoming session of the state legislative Assembly. The Bill will make important amendments in The Registration Act 1908.

“Earlier, land mafias used to take away ownership of land by producing fake power of attorney documents. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has introduced an amendment wherein the person who registers for a certain piece of land will have to submit necessary proofs claiming the ownership right. For agricultural land, the person will be required to produce 7/12 document and a property card, in case it is a city survey land,” stated an official release from the government on Wednesday.

Three new sections have been introduced in The Registration Act 1908. “All those who engage in pressuring people for registering documents online or engage in fraud, misuse Power of Attorney or engage in registration by providing false information will face a prison term of seven years or a fine equal to the market price of the concerned land or both,” the release added.

The proposed amendments will put a leash on illegal grabbing of lands belonging to farmers, citizens or those belonging to the state government through threats, frauds and producing counterfeit documents. The government admits that the amendments are necessary as the cost of land in Gujarat is rising and there is an increased possibility of frauds involving land dealings. The amendments have also been made for sale, lease, or transfer of land of either the state government or central government, or central-state ventures.

Any citizen in Gujarat can upload and register documents online without seeking help of a lawyer or a document writer, the release added.

