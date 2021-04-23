Gujarat records 13,105 new Covid cases; hospitals short of oxygen

Health workers check on patients who need urgent attention in ambulances parked at the Civil hospital in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat reported 13,105 new Covid-19 cases and 137 deaths on Thursday even as at least two non-government hospitals — one each in Rajkot and Banaskantha — reported oxygen shortage.

The 50-bed Panchnath Hospital in Rajkotrun by a local BJP functionary, intimated its Covid-19 patients on Thursday that the hospital is likely to run out of oxygen supply by 3 am Friday and that patients should try to make their own arrangements.

Devang Mankad, trustee of the hospital and BJP corporator in Rajkot Municipal Corporation, told The Indian Express, “I have been making desperate attempts to procure oxygen so that we have supply for at least five-six more hours. I am in an oxygen plant in Shapar-Veraval, pleading for supply.”.

After the hospital sent out the SOS, Rajkot District Collector Remya Mohan said that some supply was being diverted to Panchanath and added there will not be shortage of oxygen at the charitable hospital.

Rajkot reported 762 new cases and 14 deaths. The district has over 5,189 active patients at present. On April 20, the district recorded its highest daily surge of 850 cases.

In Banaskantha, a day after denying allegations that patients in Banaskantha died due to lack of oxygen, chief district health officer Dr Jignesh Haryanisaid, “there was one death in Palanpur and five in Deesa yesterday (Wednesday)”.

The CDHO added that oxygen tanks were being installed, including one of 2.8 metric tonne (MT) at Palanpur Civil Hospital. Four others of 0.5 MT are planned to be installed at hospitals at Tharad, Dhanera, Deesa and Shihori in the district, by April 30, Haryani added.