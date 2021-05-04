Gujarat records 12,820 new cases, 140 deaths

Testing continued to record a decline from 1.37 lakh samples tested on May 2 to only 1.31 lakh samples on Monday.

Gujarat reported 12,820 new Covid-19 cases and 140 deaths Monday, the state health bulletin state. A bulk of 4,616 new cases and 25 deaths were reported from Ahmedabad city. Of the 1.47 lakh active patients across the state, at least 747 were on ventilator, it said.

Testing continued to record a decline from 1.37 lakh samples tested on May 2 to only 1.31 lakh samples on Monday. The drop in number of tests has further pushed the test positivity rate up — currently at 9.7 per cent — despite a decline in absolute numbers of daily new cases.

Meanwhile, Rolex SNK Covid Centre with 50 oxygen beds, set up by various industry associations, HCG Hospital and SN Kansagra schools was inaugurated on Monday. The CCC will offer free-of-cost treatment to patients and has the capacity to scale up the facilities up to 500 beds.