Gujarat receives rainfall after a break of 10 days

People cross a road amid heavy rain at Jashoda Nagar in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Various parts of Gujarat witnessed heavy rain on Friday after around ten days. Talod in Sabarkantha district recorded highest rainfall of 109 mm in barely two hours from 6 pm to 8 pm. This was followed by Lilia in Amreli that received 80 mm rainfall.

Heavy rainfall occurred in Amreli along with the central, north and southern districts. Garudeshwar in Narmada received 75 mm rainfall, Kaprada in Valsad received 73 mm, Bagasra in Amreli got 56 mm rainfall, Bayad in Aravalli and Posina in Sabarkantha received 50 mm rainfall.

Other talukas that received heavy rainfall included Prantij in Sabarkantha which received 48 mm, Uchchhal in Tapi (43 mm), Halol in Panchmahal (42 mm), Siddhpur in Patan (40 mm), Amreli (38 mm), Vijapur in Mehsana (34 mm), Vadodara (33 mm), Padra in Vadodara (32 mm) and Anand (31 mm) and Dhansura in Aravalli (30 mm).

With the fresh round of rainfall after a break of over ten days, Ahmedabad residents had a sigh of relief from hot and humid temperatures experienced for the last few days on late Friday evening. Ahmedabad’s North zone received the highest rainfall (22 mm) in the city recorded till 8 pm. Naroda recorded the highest of 33 mm followed by Memko with 21 mm. Other areas that recorded good rainfall included Chandkheda with 15.50 mm, Viratnagar 14 mm, Maninagar and Vatva with 13 mm. The average rainfall recorded in the city till 8 pm was 10 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for districts of South Gujarat including Surat, Tapi and Bhavnagar in Saurashtra on Saturday. Also, light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind less than 40 kmph accompanied with moderate rain is expected across all districts including Saurashtra and Kutch.

The IMD’s forecast of rainfall across the state till September 15 also cautions districts of Dahod, Surat, Tapi, Valsad, Navsari and Bhavnagar of heavy rainfall on Sunday while moderate rain is expected in North Gujarat districts including Dahod, Panchmahal, Kheda, Anand and Ahmedabad; in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Botad, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Rajkot, Surendranagar and Kutch.

On Friday, Deesa recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius in the state as all other centres were above 30 degrees Celsius. Kandla Airport recorded 35.8 degrees Celsius, Surendranagar 35.3 degrees Celsius, Valsad and Gandhinagar 35 degrees Celsius, Amreli 34.9 degrees Celsius, Ahmedabad and Bhuj 34.8 degrees Celsius, Bhavnagar 34.6 degrees Celsius, Surat 34 degrees Celsius and Keshod 34. 2 degrees Celsius.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd