Gujarat receives heavy rainfall, showers forecast till Oct 2

Widespread rainfall was reported from a total of 171 talukas, out of the 251 talukas in Gujarat Friday, and it is expected to continue till October 2, a forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday says.

The IMD statement said Friday’s heavy rainfall was caused by the “morning’s cyclonic circulation over Saurashtra and adjoining areas of northeast Arabian Sea”. Further, this is likely to become more marked till Sunday leading to widespread rainfall across the state till October 2.

“Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over Saurashtra and the neighbourhood by tomorrow (Saturday). This is likely to become more marked during subsequent 48 hours,” the IMD forecast states.

The weather department has issued a heavy rainfall warning till October 2.

On September 28, nearly the entire state is expected to receive rainfall. “Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at districts of North Gujarat including Gandhinagar, kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Saurashtra including Jamnagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar. Gir Somnath. Aso, heavy rains are expected in districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Morbi, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh and Botad,” the forecast states.

On September 29, 30 and October 1 heavy rain will be limited to districts of North Gujarat and Saurashtra while on October 2 it will shift to southern districts of Navsari and Valsad and reduce in intensity.

A total of 171 talukas recorded rainfall Friday. Jodia taluka in Jamnagar district recorded the highest rainfall in 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm, 131 mm, followed by Gandhidham in Kutch that witnessed 72 mm, Jetpur in Rajkot 68 mm, Rajula in Amreli 66 mm, Bhavnagar in Bhavnagar 63 mm, Chotila in Surendranagar 60 mm, Jamkandorna in Rajkot 55

mm and Sanand in Ahmedabad 50 mm.

Ahmedabad recorded an average of 52 mm rainfall within 24 hours from Thursday 4 till Friday 4 pm. Waterlogging was reported in 52 areas, and 10 trees had been uprooted during Thursday night’s storm. Akhbarnagar underpass was closed down Thursday night, but traffic resumed early Friday morning. The city is expected to receive rainfall Saturday too.

Second highest average rainfall in state recorded since 2010

The average rainfall recorded in the state Friday was 129.43 per cent against 76.61 per cent average rainfall recorded in 2018 at this time of the year. A total of 1056.14 mm rainfall has been recorded this monsoon season.

This is the second highest average rainfall recorded in the state since 2010. The highest was received in 2013 with 147 per cent. The other two years when the seasonal average rainfall had crossed 100 per cent was 2017 with 112 per cent and 2010 with 120 per cent.

Among regions, the highest average rainfall of 148.10 per cent has been recorded in Kutch region. Southern Gujarat with 140.50 per cent got the second highest average rainfall this monsoon. This is followed by Saurashtra region with 129.62 per cent, east-central region with 120.85 per cent and north Gujarat with 99.40 per cent, the only region with less than 100 per cent average rainfall.

102 dams filled up to100 per cent filled

With this rainfall, a total of 204 dams are filled 91.31 per cent. Out of 204, 50 per cent of these, 102 dams, are completely filled. Another 61 dams are filled between 70-100 per cent, 11 between 50-70 per cent, 13 between 25 to 50 per cent and 17 dams are filled with less than 25 per cent

Central Gujarat with 17 dams filled at 98.40 per cent tops the list, followed south Gujarat with 13 dams filled at 97.69 per cent capacity, 139 dams in Saurashtra at 87.34 per cent, 20 in Kutch at 75.57 per cent and 15 dams in North Gujarat at 61.98 per cent.

Automatic weather stations to be set up by the state government

For effective water resources management, Gujarat government has decided to set up 82 automatic weather stations in the state and to upgrade 50 automatic stations, an official release said Friday.

At the same time, automatic water level recorders will be installed at 104 rivers and 76 big reservoirs in the state,

the release added. These water level recorders will provide provide real-time information of surface water in rivers and reservoirs.

The release further said that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has sanctioned tenders worth Rs 26.25 crore for the purpose.