Gujarat receives good rainfall

In less than a week of the onset of monsoon in Gujarat, the state recorded 13 per cent average rainfall till Sunday, five per cent higher than the same time of the year in 2018. This comes as a relief for the state that is among one of the most water-stressed states in the country.

Advertising

Barring Central and Kutch areas where the season’s rainfall was recorded at 9 and 6 per cent respectively, the remaining parts of the state received between 12 and 15 per cent rainfall.

The progress of the monsoon that arrived in Gujarat on June 25 has been good compared to last year. The highest rainfall recorded in Saurashtra are in the districts of Gir Somnath at 28.89 per cent followed by Bhavnagar 19.97 per cent, Junagadh 19.09 per cent and Amreli 18.40 per cent. In the Southern belt, districts of Bharuch, Navsari and Surat recorded rainfall above 15 per cent reaching 20.80, 17.14 and 15.25 per cent respectively.

In Ahmedabad district, where the monsoon reached in the last week of June, 10.53 per cent average rainfall was recorded so far, going by the records of past 5-6 years. “There are favourable conditions for the north-western parts of the country but it is yet to be seen particularly for Gujarat,” said Manorama Mohanty, IMD regional additional director.

Advertising

As per IMD standards, if Kutch, the last part of Gujarat, gets rainfall, then the entire state is covered. However, no rain is expected in Kutch in the coming five days. “There is a system being developed over the Bay of Bengal but it is not likely to bring rainfall to Gujarat. If that was effective, Kutch would have been covered,” Mohanty added.

This year, so far the state received 108.59 mm rainfall that covered all talukas. Out of 251 talukas, 56 talukas are within 0-50 mm rainfall bracket, the highest is in 51-125 mm rainfall in 119 talukas. Districts of Gir Somnath, Gandhinagar (with 14.96 per cent rainfall) and Sabarkantha (16.80 per cent) are already in the excess category, according to the IMD.

Till end of June in 2018, 67.65 mm rainfall was recorded and 28 talukas were under the 0-50 mm category. Monsoon arrived in the state on June 23 last year.

South Gujarat is expected to continue receiving heavy rainfall. As per the latest IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in the districts of South Gujarat region, including Valsad, Navsari, Dang, Daman and Dadara Nagar Haveli on Monday and Tuesday.