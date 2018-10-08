Attack on migrants in Gujarat: Nitish Kumar speaks to Gujarat CM, Akhilesh Yadav pins responsibility on BJP

A JD(U) leader in a two-page open letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, blamed the grand old party for the violence against Biharis. (File) A JD(U) leader in a two-page open letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, blamed the grand old party for the violence against Biharis. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Monday spoke to his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani and expressed his concern about the violent attacks at non-Gujaratis, including those from Bihar, by mobs seemingly angry over the rape of a minor earlier this week.

“Our government is aware and alert. I spoke to the Gujarat chief minister Sunday. Our chief secretary and director general of police are also in touch with their counterparts in Gujarat,” Nitish was quoted as saying by PTI.

Condemning the rape of the 14-year old allegedly by a migrant from Bihar, Nitish said the guilty must be punished but an entire community cannot be “tarred with the same brush”.

“If somebody has committed a crime, he must be punished severely. But on account of one incident, people should not generalise and hold a grouse against an entire state,” the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav came down heavily on the Centre and the state government, both ruled by the BJP. Taking to Twitter, the Samajwadi Party chief said Gujarat is once again in news, where some people are destroying the environment of peace and spread hatred in the name of Hindi-speaking people, the BJP governments at centre and the state are responsible for it.

गुजरात एक बार फिर सुर्ख़ियों में है, जहाँ कुछ लोग कुछ लोगों के इशारे पर अमन-चैन बिगाड़ रहे हैं और हिंदीभाषियों के विरोध के नाम पर नफ़रत की राजनीति को फैला रहे हैं. केंद्र और राज्य की भाजपा सरकार इसके लिए पूरी तरह से ज़िम्मेदार है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 8, 2018

Meanwhile, a JD(U) leader, in a two-page open letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, blamed the grand old party for the violence against people from Bihar. “You appointed your Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor as one of the national secretaries in-charge of Bihar and his outfit Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena is driving out migrant Biharis,” Neeraj Kumar, a JD(U) MLC and spokesman, alleged.

Madhepura MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav expressed strong resentment over the humiliation that people from Bihar have to face everywhere in the country, Gujarat being only the latest instance. He asked Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi to intervene and ensure that such attacks in Gujarat are stopped.

The Gujarat Police Sunday arrested over 300 people in connection with the attacks on migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the rape of a minor on September 28. Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor announced he will go on a ‘sadbhavna’ (goodwill) fast from October 11 if the government does not withdraw “false cases” registered against his supporters in the wake of the attacks. Thakor had last week demanded justice for the rape survivor and called for giving preference to local people in jobs in industries in Gujarat.

