Gujarat rape: 15 migrant workers attacked in Vadodara

The Spate of violence in Gujarat against migrant workers over the alleged abduction and rape of a 14-month-old girl continued Sunday with a mob attacking at least 15 men from UP and Bihar in Vadodara’s Waghodia district. Police said they have arrested 16 people and detained a minor in connection with the violence. Ten of the workers were seriously injured and shifted to SSG hospital in Vadodara for treatment, police said.

According to police, 17 persons, including nine from Kotambi village and eight from Kamrol village, attacked the migrants, working at Campus Fastener and Param Engineers in Waghodia, with sticks and stones. All those attacked were living in Vadodara without their families, police said.

“We arrested all those involved. A provocative message had been doing rounds on a social media messaging app to instigate the mob against migrant workers. These messages were based on the recent rape case in Sabarkantha and exploited the sentiment that workers from outside were taking away job opportunities. There have also been calls for a Waghodia bandh on Monday. We have strengthened security and patrolling to avoid any untoward incident,” said DySP H D Mewada.

The accused were booked under various IPC sections, including 147 (rioting) and 143 (unlawful assembly), police said.

In Halol, police said they have detained 17 people suspected of planning an attack on migrant workers. Patrolling has been strengthened in Halol and Kalol, both industrial areas, they said.

