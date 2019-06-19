Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypolls: Supreme Court to take up Congress plea today

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a plea by the Gujarat Congress seeking a direction to the Election Commission to hold elections to two Rajya Sabha seats, which recently fell vacant, together.

Advocate Vivek Tankha mentioned the petition by Gujarat Leader of Opposition Pareshbhai Dhanani before a bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant, who agreed to hear it.

The EC in a press note dated June 15 had said the by-elections to the two seats will be held through separate ballot papers on July 5, when MLAs would have to vote twice and the candidate with the highest number of votes would win. This is different from 2017 when the polls were conducted through the preference system of voting. Dhanani has questioned the EC’s decision to hold the polls separately for the seats which fell vacant following the election of Amit Shah and Smriti Irani to the Lok Sabha.