Gujarat: Rajkot Congress unit chief quits party

Gujarat Congress leader Indranil Rajyaguru resigned from the party on Monday.

Six months after he unsuccessfully challenged CM Vijay Rupani in the 2017 Gujarat polls, Congress leader Indranil Rajyaguru resigned as president of the Rajkot city unit of Congress and the party’s primary membership on Monday, citing disagreement with the way the party was functioning.

At a press meet, he said he had resigned from all party posts and primary membership of the Congress. “I had disagreement with the way the Congress functions. Some partymen indulged in anti-party activities during state polls. I complained against them. But party leaders, instead of taking action against them, awarded them party posts.”

