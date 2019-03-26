Gujarat: Radiation plants planned to increase shelf life of potatoes

Much to the relief of farmers burdened with high storage costs in the country’s potato growing region Banaskantha, the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) is planning to set up low-dose micro-radiation plants in the state where they can get their produce irradiated. This will improve the shelf life of potatoes, and help farmers get higher returns, as it cuts the cost of using currently available options of cold storage.

Advertising

Ruling out any negative effect of radiation on the health of people consuming irradiated potatoes, experts said that the process would do away with the need for cold storage where the chemical Chlorpropham is used, which is reported to have ill effects on the human body.

K N Vyas, chairman of the AEC, assured the farmers of this during a two-day conference, ‘Application of Nuclear Energy in Food and Agriculture, Water, Industry and Sewage treatment’ at Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU), Gandhinagar, Monday.

“This (to set up low-dose micro-radiation plants) has come as a suggestion from the farmers today (Monday). We had been planning this for some time. Since huge costs and handling expertise is required, the AEC is exploring possibilities of setting up small stationary plants across the state where farmers can get their produce irradiated,” Vyas told The Indian Express.

Advertising

During a session on application of radiation in food and agriculture, Ramjibhai Bhatol, a farmer from Palanpur in Banaskantha district, raised the demand. In response, Satyendra Gautam from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) said, “We have thought about the plants that can be used by the farmers who can come directly and get their produce irradiated. We are working on it.”

Shubhasish Bhattacharya from Danver Hydromatics, that has set up majority of the 15 radiation plants in the country, added that one such plant is needed in each district. “We cannot ban chlorpropham use because we do not have alternative. We have only three plants that are available for low-dose radiation — at Nashik, Bangalore and Mumbai. All other 15 radiation plants in India are working round the clock with a waiting period,” he said .

The cold storage uses CIPC aerosol spray treatment thrice during six months of preservation. Chlorpropham is the major ingredient in the treatment.

Gautam said three layers of chlorpropham leaves residue, which is not good for the health, and that is the reason why the European Union is going to ban it.

“The irradiated food does not leave any residue, nutritionally everything has been tested and United Nations’s best regulatory agencies like World Health Organisation, International Institute of Agriculture and Food and Agriculture Organisation have approved this. Today a total of 60 countries are using it (radiation).”

Sanjay Prasad, additional chief secretary in agriculture, farmers and co-operation department, said that the PDPU could be a partner for operation and maintenance of the commercial gamma irradiation plant at Bavla near Ahmedabad. “This plant could also be utilised by the PDPU for training and skill development.”

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between BARC and PDPU to collaborate in academic and research activities.