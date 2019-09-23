Gujarat: Radhanpur, Bayad bypolls on October 21

The Election Commission of India, on Sunday, declared by-elections to two more assembly constituencies in Gujarat — Radhanpur and Bayad — on October 21. Counting of votes would be taken up three days later.

The Commission earlier declared bypolls to Tharad, Kheralu, Amraiwadi and Lunavada constituencies on the same day. The EC is yet to announce the schedule for Morva Hadaf Assembly constituency, reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

An official release from the Commission said that the decision to hold the elections to the two seats on October 21 was taken “after taking into consideration inputs from the Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat, and various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions, etc.”

Radhanpur and Bayad constituencies of North Gujarat fell vacant after two Congress rebels Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala cross-voted in the bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats in June this year and then resigned as MLAs.

Morva Hadaf seat fell vacant after Independent MLA Bhupendrasinh Khant was disqualified following invalidation of his caste certificate.

Meanwhile, Thakor and Zala have staked claims for their respective constituencies, Radhanpur and Bayad. Both the leaders belonged to the Thakor community. “My decision to join the BJP was for the sake of the Thakor community and farmers of Bayad constituency. A former MLA has also demanded ticket from the seat. But people know me. I have helped resolve even small, personal problems of people in my area. If given ticket, I will help the party win,” said Zala.

Thakor said (abrogation of provisions of) Article 370 will remain the main issue in polls. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a capable leadership to the country. The way the Congress campaigned against Article 370 has disillusioned people,” he said.

Thakor added that people are also appreciating the work of the state government. “The decision on likely candidate from Radhanpur will be decided by the parliamentary board of the BJP. However, senior BJP leaders have indicated that I will contest. I am very much interested…” he added.

Meanwhile, to devise the strategy for bypolls of the six seats, Gujarat BJP has called the meeting of its Parliamentary Board at the official bungalow of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Septe-mber 24. An official release from the party said that discussions will also be held on choosing party candidates for the six seats in the meeting that will also be attended by senior party office bearers from the six constituencies.

Accusing the poll panel of acting under pressure from the BJP, the Congress on Saturday questioned its decision to not announce bypolls to all the seven vacated seats.

(With PTI)