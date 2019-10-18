Gujarat: Video of four people setting python on fire goes viral, Forest Dept registers case

Gujarat Forest Department Friday registered an offence under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act against four persons in Banaskantha district after a video, in which they are seen burning a python alive, went viral on social media.

The Forest Department has launched a hunt to nab the four accused after tracing their identity while seeking help of local police as well.

The incident occurred in the Bodal village of Deesa tehsil of Banaskantha district.

In the video, the accused are seen posing with the python and then putting it on fire.

“We got this video last night. And we launched a hunt for the accused from today early morning. Four persons in the video have been identified. They are from Bodal village only. However, all four are absconding. We have formed teams to trace and arrest them. We have also sought help from the local police,” said Bindu Patel, in-charge of Deesa Wildlife Range as Assistant Conservator of Forest.

“Python is a protected species under Schedule I (Part II) of the Wildlife Protection Act. We have registered and offence against the four under the Act,” added Patel. The maximum punishment for the offence is imprisonment for seven years and fine up to Rs 25,000.

According to Patel, it seems more people involved in this crime, but that can be ascertained only after the arrests of the four who have been identified on the basis of the video.