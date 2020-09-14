Gujarat: PWD deputy engineer booked in disproportionate assets case

Chauhan is a native of Vadgam in Banaskantha.

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked a deputy engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) for disproportionate assets worth Rs 53.19 lakh after a complaint was lodged against him for seeking a bribe in February, 2020.

According to officials of Gujarat ACB, Vasant Chauhan (56), committed the crime of seeking bribe when he was the in charge executive engineer in the Sipu pipeline project department of PWD in Palanpur. He was later made deputy engineer (grade 2) in the Dantiwada Sipu pipeline project in June this year. However, he was suspended a month later.

Chauhan has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act after an evaluation of his assets and expenditure was done in which it was found that he had garnered Rs 53.19 lakh by misusing of his post. Chauhan is a native of Vadgam in Banaskantha.

“A complaint was lodged against Chauhan that he had sought Rs 15,000 as bribe to clear payment for the construction of a wall for the canal protection under the Sipu scheme. An FIR was lodged against him at the ACB police station in Banaskantha in the matter in February this year and an investigation was launched. In the probe, property and other documents of Chauhan and his family members were analysed. It was found that the valid income of Chauhan and his family members amounted to Rs 96.13 lakh while the assets and expenditure were found at Rs 1.49 crore thereby having a DA of Rs 53.19 lakh. It has been found that Chauhan misused his position to earn quick money and used various corrupt means,” read a statement from the office of ACB.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd