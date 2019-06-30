Puddles, leaking roofs greet visitors at Statue of Unity

Puddles and leaking roofs Saturday welcomed the visitors at the Statue of Unity, which is experiencing its first monsoon after its inauguration in October last year.

Advertising

The roof of its exhibition hall was leaking, while tourists waded through the puddles at the viewing gallery of the statue, which is at a height of 153 m, on Saturday morning as heavy rainfall continued to lash several parts of Gujarat. Rainwater seeped in the viewing gallery through the open iron mesh installed on the periphery. Videos of water dripping from the ceiling of the gallery also went viral in no time on Saturday morning as rain intensified overnight.

Officials, however, stated that the accumulation of water on the floor of the viewing gallery could not be termed as leakage.

“Water accumulated in the gallery as it is open. The entire purpose of keeping the viewing gallery open is to allow the people to enjoy the scenic beauty of the place. There is a glass enclosure at the back and there is no water there. However the front of the gallery at the chest (level of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel) is open as per the design and it is natural that the rainwater will come inside the standing area. There is no leakage in this part as the water dripping from the ceiling is also just a trail of the same rainwater,” I K Patel, Chief Executive Officer of the Statue of Unity, told The Sunday Express.

Patel, however, agreed that water leaked through the ceiling of the exhibition hall, on Saturday.