Gujarat: PSI booked for ‘demanding’ bribe from rape accused’s son

The Surat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday booked the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) of Surat city who allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh from a person to help his father, who is accused in a rape case, get anticipatory bail from the court.

According to the ACB, a 30-year-old woman had lodged a complaint at the Chowk Bazaar police station on September 4 against a diamond businessman, who raped her five times on the pretext of marrying her. The complaint was being investigated by Police Sub Inspector S A Gadhvi of Ved road police chowky, with Chowk Bazaar police station.

When contacted by PSI Gadhvi, the son of the accused reached Ved road police chowky and requested police to help him submit an affidavit at the the Surat district court, so that his father can get anticipatory bail.

PSI Gadhvi, agreed on the request and demanded of Rs 2.50 lakh from the son of the accused, on September 4. The accused’s son was told to pay Rs 2 lakh in advance on September 5 evening and the remaining amount after getting the anticipatory bail.

The accused’s son contacted Surat ACB office on September 4 and lodged a complaint against PSI S Gadhvi. Acting on the complaint, the ACB officials laid trap outside Ved road police chowky on September 5 evening. PSI Gadhvi grew suspicious and did not accept the bribe amount and told the accused’s son to come on another day.

However, after this, the complainant had not filed anticipatory bail application of his father with Surat district court. His father is still absconding.

The accused’s son handed over evidence of the earlier conversation with PSI Gadhvi regarding the bribe amount to Surat ACB police. On the basis of the evidence, Surat ACB police on Saturday booked Gadhvi under section 7(a) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Assistant Director with Surat ACB N P Gohil said, “PSI Gadhvi had demanded Rs 2.50 lakh from the complainant to help him so that his father, who was accused in a rape case, gets anticipatory bail from the court. We have got enough evidence against PSI Gadhvi and have registered an offence against him. We have sent our team to his house and found it locked. We will arrest him soon. No anticipatory bail is filed in the court and the rape case accused is still absconding.”

