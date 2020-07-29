Gujarat: Probe into GMC worker ‘taking Rs 15 L from man, promising him Talati job’

According to the complainant, the accused used to frequently visit Ambaji temple in Banaskantha and used to stay at his hotel. (www.gandhinagarmunicipal.com) According to the complainant, the accused used to frequently visit Ambaji temple in Banaskantha and used to stay at his hotel. (www.gandhinagarmunicipal.com)

The CID Crime Border Range has started investigation into a fraud case of Rs 15 lakh against a contractual employee with the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) who allegedly sought a bribe from a hotel staff in Banaskantha to get him a Talati job.

As per the first information report lodged at CID Crime Border Zone police station in Kutch Bhuj, the accused, Shailesh Baldevbhai Patel, an MIS coordinator with the Census department on outsource basis with the GMC, allegedly took Rs 15 lakh from Mayur Barot, 34, an employee at Asopalav Hotel in Ambaji of Banaskantha, after promising to get him a government job of Talati.

According to the complainant, the accused used to frequently visit Ambaji temple in Banaskantha and used to stay at his hotel.

“Since 2015, Shailesh Patel used to stay in our hotel whenever he visited Ambaji temple and he developed a friendship with one of the staff of my hotel. Through the staff, I got to know that he worked in the census department of GMC and later, Patel told me that he can get me any government job through his contacts in Gandhinagar. I told him that I have filled the form of Talati and he asked me for Rs 15 lakh,” said Barot in his complaint.

“By April 2019, I deposited Rs 15 lakh as various installments in bank accounts of people close to Patel as directed by him. He kept on assuring me that my name will be there in the list of confirmed candidates for Talati. However, no such list was declared. Then I got to know that Patel left Gujarat… This year, he spoke to me and said that he doesn’t have my money and asked to give him time till July 5. However, I did not receive my money till now,” said Barot in his complaint.

Taking cognisance, police booked Shailesh Baldevbhai Patel under Indian Penal Code sections 420 for fraud and 406 criminal breach of trust.

“An investigation has been launched and we are tracking the accused,” said a police officer at CID Crime Border Range in Kutch Bhuj.

