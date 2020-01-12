Present state of economy is temporary phase, says Amit Shah to students in Gujarat

He also advised over 61,000 graduating students not to shy away from conversing in Indian languages. (File photo) He also advised over 61,000 graduating students not to shy away from conversing in Indian languages. (File photo)

Addressing students at the ninth annual convocation of Gujarat Technological University at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the present state of economy was a “temporary phase”, and India will become a USD five trillion economy by 2024.

“Since 1947 to 2014, the country’s economy reached $2 trillion but within five years, it reached $3 trillion. No economy in the world has been able to take such a leap. Those who are commenting on the temporary phase, I want to say that do not get disheartened. I have come here to tell you that in 2024 we aim at $5 trillion which we will achieve. Do not get demotivated by the negative publicity,” he said.

Further adding, he asked the youth to change the negativity that is being spread in the country. “I read several negative articles that say that there is still hunger and poverty in the country. Till recently people did not have electricity in their homes. Now, 100 per cent Indians have bank accounts and we have achieved it in five years. I am sharing this with you to make you understand that if you aim then nothing is impossible.”

He also advised over 61,000 graduating students not to shy away from conversing in Indian languages.

“It (language) is not a measure of one’s calibre. We should use foreign language and not let the foreign language use us. I advise you to speak in our own languages. Whenever you step on a foreign stage do not feel inferior. You are representing the country that is proud to give zero to the world and also atom, space science, chemistry, town planning and democracy. Go with this pride,” he added.

“I would like to tell you all that tomorrow is Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, so take a resolution today that you will understand him. You can study in universities, but you will understand the objective of education only when you read and understand Vivekananda and emulate his thoughts in your life,” Amit Shah said adding that the youth should focus on research and development which is lacking in India despite having the best IQ and talent.

As many as 61,000 students were awarded degrees at the GTU convocation, including 173 gold medals and 39 doctorate degrees. The event was presided over by Gujarat Governor and GTU Chancellor Acharya Devvrat. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama were guest of honour while all the Gujarat’s Padma awardees were specially invited for the event.

