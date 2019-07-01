Gujarat CM: ‘Prepare blueprints for development projects’

CHIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani on Sunday asked municipalities to prepare blueprints of development projects for their respective towns by engaging the public and assured that the state government would help the civic bodies execute those plans.

Advertising

“The state government is striving to provide all facilities to cities in Gujarat and make them hubs of cultural activities. The state government has adopted a balanced policy of developing city-like amenities in villages while turning cities into smart cities. I appeal to municipalities to prepare blueprints of development projects for their respective towns by engaging the public. I assure that the state government would help implement the projects,” an official release of the state information department quoted Rupani as saying.

Rupani was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a townhall in Gondal town of Rajkot district on Sunday. Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Jayesh Radadiya and BJP MP from Porbandar, Ramesh Dhaduk were present on the occasion.

The townhall was constructed by Gondal municipality at the cost of Rs 5.29 crore. The government has funded this project under its Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana. The townhall has a seating capacity of 544 and other facilities like projector and screen, central air-conditioning system, latest sound and lighting systems, a library, a dedicated parking lot etc.

Advertising

Alluding to Bhagwatsinhji and Sayajirao Gaekwad, rulers of erstwhile princely states of Gondal and Vadodara, Rupani said the two rulers have been an inspiration for pro-people administration and welfare of the public. “The state government would restore the cultural heritage of cities. It is working towards providing facilities like science centres, libraries, sports complexes, swimming pools, health centres, parks and gardens, education with entertainment etc for creation of a healthy society,” the release further quoted Rupani as saying.

The CM assured the public that these projects would not get stalled for lack of funds.