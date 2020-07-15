Gujarat: Policewoman who took on minister’s son seeks to resign; gets protection

Sunita Yadav Sunita Yadav

The Surat city police have provided protection to Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) jawan Sunita Yadav, who said she faced threat to life after she took on the son of Gujarat Minister of State for Health Kishore Kanani for violating curfew.

Claiming that she was “under pressure”, Yadav told The Indian Express that she sought to resign from the police force and conveyed her intention to the higher-ups, adding that she wanted to prepare to become an IPS officer and return to the force.

“My fight is not for Sunita Yadav, my fight is for the khaki uniform. I have received couple of threats on phone… I approached the Surat police commissioner seeking police protection. The call seems to be from outside Gujarat,” Yadav told The Indian Express.

The inquiry into the July 8 episode involving Kanani’s son Prakash and Yadav, which was with Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) A division CK Patel, was handed over to ACP F Division J K Pandya, by police commissioner RB Brahmbhatt.

Meanwhile, former Surat NCP chief Rajubhai Godhani gave an application, alleging that on July 5, Yadav stopped him during the day for not wearing a mask properly while driving his car, and demanded that she be suspended.

