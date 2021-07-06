Gujarat: Police team attacked in Bhiwandi after man wanted in forgery case falls to death from fourth floor of residential building

Police said on seeing the cops, Qureshi tried escaping and jumped from the fourth floor of his building and died.

A 38-YEAR-OLD man, allegedly wanted in a case of forging registration plate of an Innova in Valsad district of Gujarat, jumped from the fourth floor of his residential building in Bhiwandi when a police team went to arrest him. In a fit of rage, family members of the man and local residents rioted and roughed up cops as seen in a video circulating on social media. While the incident took place on July 2, nine persons were arrested on Monday.

In the video of the incident, the deceased’s family is spotted grieving next to his body while a cop is getting beaten up.

According to the police, the man, identified as 38-year-old Jamil Ahmed Qureshi, was wanted in a case by Gujarat police where he allegedly helped change registration plates of a vehicle suspected to have been used for cattle smuggling.

Police said on July 2, around 3 pm, a group of a police team of 10 from Thane crime branch went to arrest Qureshi at his residence in Kasaiwada area in Nizampura, while the remaining cops waited outside the chawl.

Valsad district superintendent of police Rajdeepsinh Zala told The Indian Express that although a team of the local crime branch was in Bhiwandi to investigate the matter, they were sent to “take a lunch break” when the incident happened.

Police said on seeing the cops, Qureshi tried escaping and jumped from the fourth floor of his building and died. Seeing this, his relatives and local residents started beating up cops alleging that they had pushed him, police added.

“We have registered an FIR for rioting and assaulting a public servant. We have arrested nine men so far,” said senior inspector V C Dolas of Nizampura police station.

Zala said, “Last Tuesday (June 29), we found a deserted Innova in Dungara area of Vapi town in Valsad. While tracing the owner of the Innova, we found the location of the main accused, Jamil alias Takla, who has been booked earlier at Vapi police station for bovine smuggling. A team of local crime branch comprising three officers and constables reached Bhiwandi on Friday and the crime branch officials in Thane were cooperative. Our team was then sent to a nearby restaurant in Bhiwandi to have lunch, while Thane police sent their officers to the area for verification of the accused. This is when the incident took place. No one from Gujarat police was involved in the operation.”

Inspector J N Goswami from the Valsad crime branch said, “The Innova was found at a deserted spot in Dungara area with a punctured tyre on June 29. CCTV footage obtained showed five to six persons leaving the car on the roadside and fleeing on foot. Upon checking the registration of the vehicle, we found the number plate to be fake. An FIR was filed at Dungara police station. Then we traced the original owner of the car and got a vehicle sale agreement from him and traced it to Jamil.”