Gujarat: Police inspector booked in corruption case surrenders

A police inspector of Gotri police station who has been accused of corruption surrendered in court on Wednesday after having absconded for two-and-a-half months.

Inspector D K Rao and a constable from Gotri police station, Nitin Prajapati, were booked on June 27 by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 to settle a case between a company owner and the company’s manager. The duo had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh but eventually settled for Rs 30,000, the complaint against them states. Earlier In July, Rao was denied anticipatory bail by the court in the case. Rao’s lawyer argued that he had accepted the money as a donation from the complainant for the development of Gotri police station and not for personal use. The court, however, said it was necessary to interrogate Rao in the case, as it was evident from an audio-video recording of the incident that he had accepted the cash.

Rao on Wednesday surrendered himself during the hearing of the case. The ACB has now arrested Rao for further investigations. Prajapati is still on the run.