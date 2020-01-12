Gujarat Police initiative: Union Home Minister flags off projects for safety of citizens and cyber security

Shah was present in Mahatma Mandir Convention centre in Gandhinagar along with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and State Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja among others to flag off the two projects. (File Photo) Shah was present in Mahatma Mandir Convention centre in Gandhinagar along with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and State Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja among others to flag off the two projects. (File Photo)

To strengthen law and order through a centralised system of CCTV monitoring and ensure cyber safety, Gujarat Police initiated its two pet projects – VISWAS and Cyber AASHVAST – on Saturday morning, flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Gandhinagar.

VISWAS stands for Video Integration and State Wide Advanced Security and Cyber AASHVAST stands for Assured Assistance Service Helpline for Victims At Shortest Time.

As part of VISWAS, Gujarat Police have installed over 7,000 CCTV cameras at strategic locations in all 34 districts and set up 34 different command centres which will be controlled by one centralised command centre. The CCTV surveillance synchronisation will help the police to share their crime evidence related resources efficiently and also help in manning traffic system. With Cyber Aashvast, the police have formed multiple units in the Cyber Crime police to deal with instances of phishing, ATM card cloning, bank related scam, online shopping scam, app related scam and cyber bullying and harassment.

Shah was present in Mahatma Mandir Convention centre in Gandhinagar along with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and State Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja among others to flag off the two projects.

“For law and order to be in control, maximum use of technology must be made by state and central governments. With the same approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then CM of Gujarat, was the first one to conceptualise and introduce it. Gujarat has always led in technology and as a result, many other states have also followed its path when it comes to forensic science use in crime investigation. Cyber AASHVAST will assure the citizens of safety against any sort of cyber crime,” said Shah.

On this occasion,Shah also took potshots at the Congress alleging that under their regime in Gujarat, many places saw curfew being placed for months.

“Law and order in Gujarat under BJP rule has come up as an example for the entire country. However, a few decades ago, law and order was in shambles under the Congress rule. In Porbandar, curfew used to be imposed for 200 days in a year. Safety during Lord Jagannath Yatra was dependent on the god himself as police had no role in it. However, today a 15-year-old girl can ride her scooty at 3 am in Gujarat, wearing all jewellery and yet, her mother doesn’t have to worry about her,” Shah said.

“Gujarat has present in front of the country, a policing model which is without political interference and even if there is political interference in police, it should be to get hold of culprit and not to rescue him. BJP has ended the culture of political leaders teaming up with culprits and it has been possible only due to the efforts of PM Modi as the then chief minister,” said Shah.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also stressed on the role of CCTV cameras in cracking several crime cases in the state.

“If there is no law and order, there is no vikas. Gujarat Police through their work have ensured peace in the state and safety of the citizens which has brought development in Gujarat. Today, Gujarat is the first state where maximum use of technology, at par with global standards, is made to ensure law and order in the state. Of late, Gujarat Police have been able to crack important cases through CCTV surveillance…,”said Rupani.

