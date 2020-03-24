Gujarat: Police hit the streets to keep people indoors

Police punish people who were found on the road without any valid reason in Fatepura area in Vadodara on Monday. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana) Police punish people who were found on the road without any valid reason in Fatepura area in Vadodara on Monday. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Major cities of Gujarat went on a partial lockdown on Monday, with police force banning movement of commercial and transport vehicles, sealing borders and ensuring compliance of Section 144, as preparations for a complete lockdown, which will be enforced from Monday midnight to March 31 midnight.

Even as Gujarat saw 30 positive cases of COVID-19 till Monday, police personnel including senior officials hit the streets early morning in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat, dissuading people from coming out on the streets, seizing commercial vehicles and ensuring all shops except those that are essential, remain shut.

In Ahmedabad, police started sealing borders connecting even the state capital of Gandhinagar, on major roads such as SG Highway, Sardar Patel Ring Road, state highways and other roads, which connect the Ahmedabad city to other bordering districts. At Vaishno Devi circle, police installed barriers near Nirma University, prohibiting entry of vehicles to Ahmedabad city and near Vaishno Devi temple, to stop vehicles from entering Gandhinagar.

Multiple Police Control Room (PCR) vans were seen manning the city all day on Monday, ensuring all shops except those providing essentials are shut. As Section 144 is in place, policemen were also seen dissuading people from assembling at public places for cigarette/gutkha. Heavy police presence was seen in areas such as Shahibaug, Bodakdev, RTO circle, Vadaj circle, Airport circle, Panjrapole and Navrangpura where heavy traffic is usually seen.

“I request people to stay indoors and not to form an assembly of more than four persons or else legal action can be taken against them. The Janata Curfew on Sunday was a rehearsal in order to control the graph of COVID-19 in the city,” said Ahmedabad city police commissioner Ashish Bhatia.

The city police commissioner also said that he has received orders from the transport department to prohibit movement of commercial cargo and transport vehicles in the city during the partial lockdown.

“According to the directive issued by the transport department, commercial vehicles cannot ply on the road and they include contract carriage, heavy vehicles, taxi cab and maxi cab such as Uber, Ola, auto rickshaws and private buses. The commercial vehicles have been banned intra state in Gujarat till March 25 and inter-state (outside Gujarat) till March 31. We will take action against commercial vehicles if seen on road and seize them,” said Bhatia.

Tejas Patel, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), told The Indian Express that the police have seized at least 77 autorickshaws from the west zone of Ahmedabad till Monday evening.

Meanwhile, in the wake of highest number of COVID-19 cases – 13 reported from Ahmedabad till Monday morning which makes it nearly 45 per cent of the total 30 cases in Gujarat – Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation commissioner Vijay Nehra appealed to city residents to remain indoors.

“Until it is a life and death situation, do not step outside your house. I request all to accommodate whatever is available at home and step out once in two or three days only if extremely necessary, that too to a nearby local shop,” AMC commissioner Vijay Nehra appealed through a press conference held via television channels.

City Mayor Bijal Patel too appealed to the residents to follow the government’s orders.

Assuring of adequate quarantine facilities, Nehra said the health department is prepared to cater to 5,000-10,000 people at a time which can be extended to even 20,000. “But our behaviour and responsibility will decide whether the number of patients increases to thousands or lakhs in coming days in the city,” he said.

Top officials in Surat

In Surat, the top bureaucrats came on the roads, requesting people to stay indoors. Surat city witnessed one death, and four more positive cases, reported by municipal health officials.

On Monday afternoon, when a large number of people came out on the road at Y-junction on Dumas Road, Surat Police Commissioner R B Brahmabhatt and Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani reached the spot in order to dissuade people from assembling. The municipal commissioner also appealed to the citizens that those found driving on the roads without purpose will be dealt with strictly.

On Sunday and Monday, all the seven bridges on Tapi river connecting Rander, Adajan, Palanpur to Surat city east areas were closed and police deployed. Only people with emergency needs were allowed to cross the bridges.

Surat police registered five cases against those who flouted home quarantine. These five cases included a resident of Laxminagar society who despite being advised to stay in quarantine had organised a ‘Katha’ event which was attended by over 80 people. The accused was later arrested by the police, charged under Indian penal code section 188 and 269 and sent to government quarantine centre.

SRP in Vadodara

At around 200 traffic points and major junctions in Vadodara, barricades have been placed and police force deployed. Two teams of State Reserve Police have also been called in.

“Many people are out on the streets without genuine reasons. We are also detaining vehicles of those who are out on the streets just for fun. Entry into the city through the highway has also been restricted,” said Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupamsinh Gahlaut.

People found violating the notification will be booked under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and under relevant sections of the Gujarat Police Act, he added.

On Sunday night, four persons were booked in two separate FIRs for violation of the lockdown notification by running a call centre and a small warehouse at Makarpura GIDC respectively.

Gahlaut also said that five police personnel from the Vadodara Crime Branch are under home quarantine after they had come in contact with the friend of a man with travel history to Spain and who had tested positive for COVID-19.

150 autorickshaws seized

As the state government extended the lockdown period in Rajkot, police cracked down on violators of the prohibitory orders by registering 15 FIRs and seizing 150 autorickshaws.

Rajkot city police commissioner Manoj Agarwal said that 15 FIRs were registered since Sunday morning to Monday afternoon for violation of prohibitory orders and around 25 people were arrested.

Meanwhile, Rajkot municipal commissioner Udit Agrawal visited a few people who are under home-quarantine.

11 FIRs in Kutch

In Kutch, police registered at least 11 FIRs for violating prohibitory orders issued under the CrPC and Epidemic Disease Act 1897. “Shopkeepers selling shoes, mobile phones, paan etc and tea-stall owners were booked for opening their outlets despite prohibitory orders. Such cases were reported from Bhuj town, Gadhshisha, Mundra. In all, we have registered 10 FIRs. We also detained more than 50 vehicles during the day which were plying on road despite prohibitory orders,” Kutch (west) SP Saurabh Tolumbia said.

Meanwhile, Kutch (east) SP Parikshita Rathod led patrolling on roads in Gandhidham town and ordered a factory to close in Anjar taluka.

