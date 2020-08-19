Gujarat: Police constable, wife found dead inside their quarters in Jamnagar

Police said that Jadav was a native of Jaliya Devani village in Dhrol taluka of Jamnagar district. (Representational)

A police constable and his wife allegedly died by suicide inside their residential quarters in Jamnagar city late on Monday. The couple is survived by their four-month-old son, police said.

According to police, Bharat Jadav (27), a constable attached to Panchkoshi ‘B’ division police station in Jamnagar, was found hanging inside his quarters at District Police Headquarters on Saru Section Road in Jamnagar city around 8 pm on Monday. His wife, Jagruti, was found dead on the floor of the quarters, police said. Their infant son, Dhruv, was also found inside.

“Prima facie, this seems to be a case of suicide. While Jadav was found hanging, his wife’s body also had injury marks on her neck and prima facie, she, too, died due to suicidal hanging as another dupatta was found tied to the fan,” Sweta Shrimali, Superintendent of Police of Jamnagar, told The Indian Express. The SP added that the exact cause of their deaths would be known once their post-mortem reports are available.

“He (Jadav) was doing fine at his job. We are investigating as to why the couple took the extreme step,” the SP further said.

Yashpalsinh Rana, police inspector of ‘B’ division police station in Jamnagar, said that the couple’s son Dhruv was found unharmed inside the quarters. “The police constable had returned to his quarters for lunch and then didn’t return. Jagruti’s parents live in Jamnagar city. After the couple didn’t respond to their phone calls, they went to the couple’s quarters to find that they had died by suicide,” said Rana.

The police headquarters falls in the jurisdiction of ‘B’ Division police station in Jamnagar. “It is possible that the knot of the dupatta which Jagruti had used could have loosened and she might have fallen to the floor,” he further said.

The police inspector added that no suicide note was recovered. “We presently have no evidence suggesting there was any marital discord,” added Rana.

Police said that Jadav was a native of Jaliya Devani village in Dhrol taluka of Jamnagar district.

Man ‘falls to death’ from AMTS bus, driver booked

Ahmedabad: The driver of an Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) bus was booked for culpable homicide on Tuesday after an unidentified middle-aged man, who was a passenger, fell to his death from the speeding vehicle near Vadaj circle in Ahmedabad on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 7:45 pm on Monday night when an unidentified middle-aged man got onto an AMTS bus near Ramdevpir temple in Vadaj. The deceased had used the backdoor of the bus to enter the vehicle. However, he was unable to get inside completely and was on the stairs of the bus when the accused driver Premjibhai had sped the vehicle. The sudden movement of the bus resulted in the passenger getting thrown off the bus and his death.

The driver, Premjibhai, was booked under IPC sections 279, 337, 338 and 304 (a). The deceased had not been identified as of late Tuesday as he had not been carrying any identification documents, police said.

“The complainant in this case is bus conductor Sanjay Solanki. We are waiting for confirmation on the victim passenger’s identity. The driver has not been detained yet,” said a police officer at ‘A’ division Traffic Police station. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.